Sexyy Red Goes Country With Cameo At Zach Bryan Concert [Photos + Video] | lovebscott.com

Sexyy Red Goes Country With Cameo At Zach Bryan Concert [Photos + Video]

Well that’s one collab I didn’t see coming.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday (May 4), the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper thanked the country music superstar for bringing her out during his concert at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center the previous night. St. Louis is, of course, Sexyy’s hometown. In fact, Bryan billed the town as “HOME OF @sexyyred” in a social media post with the rapper.

In true Sexyy Red fashion, the video she posted of her cameo featured her twerking for the crowd. She came out during the encore, Bryan’s 2020 track “Revival.”

Walker
Updated on

