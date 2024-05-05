Sexyy Red Goes Country With Cameo At Zach Bryan Concert [Photos + Video] | lovebscott.com

Well that’s one collab I didn’t see coming.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday (May 4), the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper thanked the country music superstar for bringing her out during his concert at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center the previous night. St. Louis is, of course, Sexyy’s hometown. In fact, Bryan billed the town as “HOME OF @sexyyred” in a social media post with the rapper.

In true Sexyy Red fashion, the video she posted of her cameo featured her twerking for the crowd. She came out during the encore, Bryan’s 2020 track “Revival.”

I JUST WATCHED ZACH BRYAN SING REVIVAL FOR 13 MINUTES WHILE SEXYY RED DANCED AROUND THE STAGE FOR 13 MINUTES, THERE’S NO SHOW MORE ST LOUIS THAN THAT @zachlanebryan pic.twitter.com/YsKj7e0IbU — Matt ?? (@matteisner_) May 4, 2024

Thank you fa bringing me out @zachlanebryan ???? pic.twitter.com/VYqK5ktoEz — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) May 4, 2024