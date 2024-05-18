Say What Now? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered to Follow Closet Schedule as They Live Together During Bitter Divorce | lovebscott.com

The former lovebirds are in the middle of a messy divorce with the home on centerstage as their main asset.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann have been ordered to follow a strict schedule for accessing their shared closet as they continue to live together while going through a messy divorce.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge laid out a plan allowing Kim access to the master bedroom closet in their Georgia mansion Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 AM and 3 PM, with Kroy expressly forbidden from entering during that time.

The new closet schedule comes nearly seven months after a judge ordered them to occupy separate sides of the home, granting Kim exclusive use of the basement/nanny suite and giving Kroy the primary bedroom.

The agreement, which was made to keep the peace after several disputes in front of their children, stated that “neither party shall enter the other party’s individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission.”

They have also been forbidden from selling, consigning, disposing of, or trading any disputed or agreed upon marital property after Kim tried to sell off some of Kroy’s belongings, like designer luggage, for cash.

The exes have been forced to keep living together due to their extreme financial woes; they’ve been hit with numerous lawsuits over unpaid credit card debts and bank loans, and the IRS has accused them of owing over $1 million in back taxes.

Despite their contentious relationship, the estranged couple has been working together to save their home from foreclosure. This week, they asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to block the bank from selling off the mansion in a public auction, reviving a battle that began last year.

Kim and Kroy put the home on the market for $6 million in October 2023. They slashed the price by $500k in December after failing to find a buyer, and they dropped the price down to $4.5 million in January in an effort to sell it quickly so they can pay off their debts.a

via: RadarOnline.com