Usher Is ‘Just as Disappointed as You Are’ About the Cancellation of Lovers & Friends in Las Vegas | lovebscott.com

Usher’s Lovers & Friends music festival was canceled, hours before it was set to begin.

The singer is sharing his frustration over the cancellation of the Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 in Las Vegas.

Shortly after organizers announced on Friday night (May 3) that the one-day music festival was called off due to dangerous weather conditions, the R&B icon shared a message with fans who were headed to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds to watch him headline on Saturday.

“Mannn… I’m just as disappointed as you are. We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today,” Usher wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I have to follow the orders of city officials and the National Weather Service for everyone’s protection and stand strong in my belief that everything happens for a reason.”

He added, “I’m sorry we won’t get to see each other today, but know that I am always working on something to express my heartfelt gratitude for each and every one of you who continue to support me. I’ll see you soon.”

Usher was set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his classic album Confessions during the festival on Saturday. The star-studded lineup also included headliners Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys, along with performances by Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, and many others.

Less than 15 hours before the festival was scheduled to begin, organizers shared a message on social media explaining that the outdoor event was being called off because of a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.

“The National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph,” organizers wrote. “Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival.”

They added, “This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.”

Fans who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days, organizers said.

