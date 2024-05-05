Report: Sharon Osbourne Celebrates 'The Talk' Being Canceled Three Years After Her Exit | lovebscott.com

Sharon Osbourne, who is Ozzy Osbourne wife, is reportedly happy to see The Talk come to an end.

Sources reveal Osbourne, 71, is celebrating the news of the daily talk show’s run coming to an end, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Talk and the 71-year-old reality diva parted ways three years ago after she was accused of making racially charged comments to co-hosts — and now the show has been slated for cancellation in December after 15 seasons.

“Sharon’s telling pals they got what they deserved,” a spy spilled to the National Enquirer. “She’s gloating that the ranking sank after she split.”

The show, which first premiered in 2010, had become the lowest-rated show on the CBS daytime lineup this season. Insiders claim it will be replaced by a new soap opera from Michele Val Jean called The Gates, which centers around a wealthy Black family.

Prior to Osbourne’s departure, the program was averaging 1.5 million daily fans — but now it’s shedding hundreds of thousands of viewers a day!

According to the report, Osbourne blamed the show’s producers for intentionally blindsiding her with a segment where she defended her friend Piers Morgan’s criticisms of Meghan Markle.

Osbourne branded the televised catfight “the biggest setup ever.”

News of the show’s cancellation came weeks after rumors first spread that it was going to be axed amid declining ratings.

“Sharon was proud to be a founding member of the cast alongside Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen Moonves, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Janet Winokur,” said a pal of rocker Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager.

“But she hated the way she was treated before she left and she’ll never forgive CBS for making her look like a villian,” the friend added. “Now, she’s dancing on The Talk’s grave!”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Osbourne’s reps for comment.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Osbourne didn’t hold back when discussing the show’s producers in the wake of her departure from the show.

During an interview on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM radio show, Osbourne labeled producers “weak, weak women” who were “desperate” to be “perceived as more than woke.”

“These people that run these networks, especially one that was failing, they are desperate to keep their jobs,” Osbourne told Kelly.

“They are desperate, in these times we live in, to be perceived as more than woke. You know, they want to be seen as Mother Teresa and Jesus Christ, but they’re all hypocrites. They’re liars and they’re hypocrites, and they’ll do whatever they have to do to keep their job.”

