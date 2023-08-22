Reggie Chaney, Ex-Arkansas, Houston Forward Who Was Named AAC Sixth Man of the Year, Dead at 23

Reggie Chaney, a former college basketball player who was a part of the Houston Cougars’ Final Four team in 2021 and played with the Arkansas Razorbacks, has died. He was 23.

Chaney, a Tulsa native who played at the prolific Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, initially signed with Arkansas out of high school. He spent two seasons with the Razorbacks, first under former coach Mike Anderson and then under Eric Musselman, before transferring to Houston in 2020, where he finished off his college career.

In three seasons with Houston under head coach Kelvin Sampson, Chaney made just 24 starts in 104 appearances but was viewed as one of the cornerstone pieces of the winningest stretch for the program since the Phi Slama Jama era. In January, Sampson endearingly likened Chaney to a form of currency for his consistency.

“Reggie is like that penny (at the convenience store),” said Sampson. “When you need him he’s there.”

Chaney averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for Houston in his three seasons with the program before graduating in May with a degree in liberal studies. During his time there, Houston won 93 games — more than any school in college hoops during that span.

Details surrounding the death have not yet been revealed … though the school’s president, Renu Khator, said in a statement Monday night “The news has left us with sad and heavy hearts.”

He was a “giant among giants of Houston basketball,” she added.

RIP.

