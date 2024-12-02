‘Moana 2’ Blows ‘Wicked’ Out of the Water with Massive Thanksgiving Weekend Debut

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Instead of lounging on the couch after Thanksgiving, Americans headed to movie theaters, as the premiere of Disney’s “Moana 2” and the draw of “Wicked” and “Gladiator II” provided a big boost to the domestic box office.

While Wicked is still dominating social media with memes and sing-along discourse, Moana 2 has cemented itself as the box office victor after debuting to a massive $221 million domestically over the five day weekend, per Comscore This yield marks a new Thanksgiving box office record, as the Disney sequel obliterates the previous high from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which finished the 2013 five-day holiday with $109.9 million,

Overseas, Moana 2 managed similar success, snagging an estimates $165.3 million in international markets towards its global tally of $386.3 million.

The animated film reunites Moana (Auli?i Cravalho) and her demigod ally Maui (Dwayne Johnson) three years after the events of the first film, with the teenager now assuming new duties as the leader of her voyaging village. Moana is once again tasked with going beyond the island of Motunui, now in the hopes of finding other island communities — but this time, she’ll also be joined by a crew of unlikely seafarers.

As Moana sails towards success, Wicked soars through yet another lucrative weekend. The adaptation of the much beloved Broadway musical — which is itself a prequel to The Wizard of Oz —has snagged another $117.5 million domestically, bringing its tally to an impressive $262.4 million just two weekends into its run. Globally, the film now sits at a whopping $359.3 million.

