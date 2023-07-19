Messy: Andy Cohen Tells 'RHONY' Star Brynn Whitfield that Mauricio Umansky Is 'Available'

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are reportedly trying to save their marriage, but that isn’t stopping Andy Cohen from trying to hook the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ husband up with ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star Brynn Whitfield.

via Page Six:

While on the red carpet of last week’s “RHONY” premiere party, the Bravo honcho was asked by a Marie Claire reporter who he ranks as the hottest “Househusband.”

Letting out a prolonged “ummm,” he then turned to Whitfield, who was doing her own interview a few feet away, to get her input.

“Mauricio!” the self-proclaimed “trophy wife in training” said with a smile, prompting Cohen, 55, to gleefully shout back, “He’s available!”

When the Marie Claire reporter asked the TV exec whether he agrees with the 36-year-old brunette bombshell’s selection, he admitted, “He’s pretty handsome.”

One TikTok user was quick to call Cohen “forever messy as hell,” as another added, “Omg don’t let Kyle see this one ooop.”

Earlier this month, Page Six confirmed that Umansky and his “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wife had put their 27-year marriage on pause.

A source told People the longtime couple had “been separated for a while” but noted that they “remain amicable” and even still live “under the same roof.”

The duo, who married in January 1996, then released a joint statement insisting that “any claims regarding [them] divorcing are untrue.”

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they admitted. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The Bravolebrity, 54, and the real estate broker, 53, went on to say that “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part” and asked their followers to “not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Despite fans’ suspicions that Richards’ extremely close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade may have contributed to her marital woes, the mother of four has denied any speculation that the two are dating.

However, the actress did recently tell an inquiring paparazzo that she is “not single,” and the Agency founder is still wearing his wedding ring.

They’ve also been spending a lot of time together and engaging in playful banter on Instagram.

But during the “RHONY” premiere party, Cohen told Page Six that viewers will pick up on signs of trouble in paradise when “RHOBH” Season 13 premieres in the fall.

“I think when you watch the new season of ‘Beverly Hills,’ you’ll be less surprised [by Richards and Umansky’s split],” he teased, even though he was admittedly “very” taken aback when the news broke.

Do you think Kyle and Mauricio will be able to save their marriage?