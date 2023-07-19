Beyoncé Announces New Fragrance Coming This Fall, Waitlist Available

Beyoncé revealed she’ll be releasing — not the ‘Renaissance’ visuals — but her first new fragrance since 2017’s Shimmering Heat.

“Crafted and designed” by Beyoncé and “encased in art,” the scent is only available in the U.S. and Canada as a website exclusive.

Bottles will begin shipping in November to those who managed to snag a pre-order, which already appears to be sold out.

Those who didn’t can add their names to the waitlist.

Created in France, the fragrance will reportedly have top notes including clementine and golden honey, with heart notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac and base notes of golden amber and Namibian myrrh. The website also promises a “special gift with purchase,” while supplies last. Will you be buying? Coming Soon ? Pre-Order: https://t.co/vxD6w3mKxb pic.twitter.com/1rQN7hvUj5 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 19, 2023