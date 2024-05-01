Nick Cannon Gushes Over 'Intelligent' Twins Moroccan And Monroe On Their 13th Birthday | lovebscott.com

Nick Cannon is celebrating his oldest children.

As Moroccan and Monroe turned 13, “The Masked Singer” host shared pictures from the kids’ birthday party along with a gushing message.

In one of the snaps posted on Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, the 43-year-old was seen posing with the teenagers. In the image, the trio sported shirts with the twins’ nicknames, “Roc and Roe.”

Nick kicked off the caption by writing, “Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!” He added, “God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind , intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!”

“Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I’m going to eventually get it right, I promise!!” the comic, who shares Roc and Roe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, continued. “Now let’s get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!”

Mariah herself marked the occasion by sharing a 360 video that featured her posing with her daughter. In the accompanying message, she penned, “Kicking off the birthday celebrations of the year!!” adding the hashtag, “#RockyToBeFeaturedLater.”

Aside from the twins, Nick has several other children with five different women. He shares Golden Sagon, 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 1, with Brittany Bell; Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 3, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 1, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx Ice Cole, 1, with LaNisha Cole; as well as Halo, 1, with Alyssa Scott. Nick’s son Zen with Alyssa died from brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

In a January interview, Nick opened up about whether he’s planning to have more children. “I’m chilling right now. There’s no plans on the horizon as of yet,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s so funny, everybody’s always trying to get me to have more kids. It’s like, 12 ain’t enough?”

