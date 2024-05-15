Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly ‘Headed for a Divorce,’ He ‘Already Moved Out’ | lovebscott.com

The couple is reportedly heading into a direction that could end in a divorce.

Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has “moved out” of the home they share, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dishes. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Fans have noticed that Ben and Jennifer have been spending increasing amounts of time apart in recent weeks. The actor did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, despite her important position as co-chair of the event. Ben’s official excuse for missing the Met Gala was that he was busy filming The Accountant 2, but In Touch’s source says he “decided to call it quits” on his marriage to the A-list singer.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider adds. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

An ongoing problem in the pair’s relationship was the different ways they handled the spotlight, with Jennifer embracing media attention and Ben shying away from it. In J.Lo’s documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the Air star admitted, “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Jennifer added, “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing this, [but] he doesn’t want to stop me,” and a source says, “Ben would never try to stifle [Jennifer]’s dreams or tell her she can’t do something that advances her career, even though she can be quite controlling of him.”

Unfortunately, compromising ended up being harder than the couple thought. “They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work,” the insider explains. “They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Ben and Jen first dated in the early 2000s and were just days away from tying the knot when they called off their 2003 wedding. They stayed together until January 2004 before ending the relationship. It wasn’t until 2021 that they reconciled, which led to them finally tying the knot in July 2022.

via: In Touch

Jennifer Lopez also recently went house hunting again in Beverly Hills without husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez may have more money to burn as she was spotted out in Beverly Hills in a casual but gorgeous all-white look.

The 54-year-old multi-hyphenate appeared to be looking at new mega-mansions in the tony Los Angeles–adjacent city on the sunny and mild day.

Her cool look consisted of an oversize sweater that at times slid off one of her shoulders, white pants and enormous hoop earrings.

She wore sunglasses and tucked her hair behind her ears as she exited one of the opulent homes.

Another woman dressed in black trailed her down the steps of the grand entrance.

It has only been a year since JLo and Ben Affleck, 51, bought the $60.85 million, 46,000-square foot abode they currently live in.

The deal took just one week to complete, and the pair paid nearly $15 million under the $75 million asking price.

It first hit the market in 2018 for $135 million but that price was slashed nearly in half when it was re-listed this year.

The home — referred to as the ‘Wallingford estate’ — sits on a five-acre promontory and boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

The listing reveals that it was ‘newly rebuilt and expanded’ and features a 12-car garage and parking for 80.

There is also a ‘one-of-a-kind’ indoor sports complex, a 5,000-square foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house and a two-bedroom guard house on the grounds.

With the indoor sports facility, Jennifer has a full gym at her disposal as well as courts for basketball, pickleball and a boxing ring.

The couple was also spotted house hunting in New York City last month.

Jennifer and Ben looked at a townhouse at 226 E. 68th Street that’s renting for $45,000 per month, according to Gimme Shelter (per the New York Post).

They also looked at a relatively small (compared to their current Beverly Hills home), 3,024-square foot townhouse about a block away at 342 E. 69th Street, which is on the market for $5.95 million.

Jennifer currently has a penthouse at the Whitman building in Nomad on the market for $24.99 million. She bought it in 2014 for $20.2 million, according to the outlet.

via: DailyMail