Drake Winks at Kendrick Lamar’s Latest Diss Track With ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Clip | lovebscott.com

Drake enjoys the feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The 6 God didn’t let the clock run out on his chance to respond to Kendrick Lamar‘s six-minute-long diss track within the first 24 hours of its release. But the rapper didn’t step into the booth to hit back at “Euphoria.” Instead, to address the intensifying shots they’ve been sending each other, he took to Instagram Stories to post a cinematic reference: Julia Stiles’ famous 10 Things I Hate About You monologue.

“I hate the way you talk to me and the way you cut your hair. I hate the way you drive my car. I hate it when you stare; I hate your big dumb combat boots and the way you read my mind,” the actress recites as Kat Stratford in the 1999 film. “I hate you so much it makes me sick; it even makes me rhyme. I hate the way you’re always right. I hate it when you lie. I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry. I hate it that you’re not around. And the fact that you didn’t call.”

Drake’s latest Instagram Story references these “Euphoria” lyrics ? “I'm the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct.” pic.twitter.com/TJQdF3YDRb — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 1, 2024

The scene winks at Kendrick going full hater mode on “Euphoria,” which finds the rapper very adamantly declaring: “This ain’t been about critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest/It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater/I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

Beneath the clip, Drake added a broken heart emoji and a winking emoji.

Drake has been pushing for a response for weeks since Kendrick took aim at him on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That,” a turning point in their beef but not the root. On the one diss track he’s released that hasn’t been removed by threat of legal action, Drake clarified: “the “song y’all got did not start the beef with us/This shit been brewin’ in a pot, now I’m heatin’ up.”

via: Rolling Stone