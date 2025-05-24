Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Addresses Emma Hernan Feud Rumors, Blames ‘MAGA Boyfriend’ [Photo]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 44 seconds ago

Chrishell’s statement follows online and Reddit speculation about a rift between the two on-screen best friends.

There’s some serious drama brewing between Selling Sunset BFFs Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan.

After months of speculation online about why the formerly inseparable duo haven’t been spotted together recently, Chrishell shared some insight into the reason behind their apparently strained relationship.

It all went down on in the comments of a video posted on Chrishell’s Instagram account, where she showed herself getting ready for a West Hollywood Pride event. It’s there where one fan simply asked what’s going on: “What’s happening with you and Emma? Hot topic on Reddit.”

And Chrishell didn’t hold back, responding with a shady answer that put Emma’s mystery boyfriend on blast.

“Ask her about her MAGA boyfriend who told me pronouns are dumb and that he likes to use the N word,” Chrishell replied. “I just can’t with that. Too old to allow that in. But love her from afar.”

While Chrishell seems to be distancing herself, Emma has yet to publicly speak out, and is even continuing to like Chrishell’s posts on Instagram. Chrishell, meanwhile, is truly keeping her distance, and appears to not have liked or commented on any of Emma’s posts for some time.

As for the boyfriend in question, Emma has not revealed who she’s currently dating. As of February 2025 she joked she was in a “relationship” with her passport, in a travel post that saw Chrishell in the comments, writing, “No dusties allowed.”

Neither Emma nor Netflix has responded to the controversy as of yet, but it’s not the first time Chrishell has feuded with a co-star about their stance on President Donald Trump and his MAGA policies.

The reality star went to war with Bre Tiesi after she appeared to show support for MAGA after she posted a photo of new bracelets. Chrishell also accused Bre of referring to her partner G-Flip by a transphobic slur.

However, according to Bre, she’s “far from” a MAGA supporter and accidentally tagged the wrong jewelry brand.

While Bre did not address Chrishell’s claims about G-Flip, in a statement to Us Weekly, a source said Bre “accepted the bracelet gift from a friend who is also part of the LGBTQIA+ community and was completely taken back by the associations and the branding of a well-known ancient symbol.”

“She has absolutely no intention of reacting further to the unfounded claims and production are behind her fully,” the source added.

via: TooFab

