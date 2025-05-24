BY: DM Published 12 hours ago

May is here, and it’s time to celebrate pansexual folks around the world. On May 24, Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day shines a spotlight on people who experience attraction regardless of gender.

Pansexuality is about being attracted to people regardless of their gender identity. Panromanticism is similar but focuses on romantic attraction. It’s not about being attracted to everyone; it’s about the potential to be attracted to anyone, based on who they are, not what they are. This identity challenges traditional labels and embraces the full spectrum of human connection.

Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day helps amplify awareness, allowing members of the community to proudly be themselves.

What is Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day?

Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day is a time to show extra love to the pansexual individuals in your life. According to the World Economic Forum, approximately 1% of adults worldwide identify as pansexual or omnisexual. This figure varies by country and generation, with younger individuals more likely to identify as pansexual.

In the U.S., a 2017 Harris Poll found that 2% of LGBTQIA+ individuals aged 18–34 identify as pansexual. Additionally, a 2018 Human Rights Campaign survey reported that 14% of LGBTQ youth aged 13–17 identified as pansexual. Pansexual identification is more prevalent among younger generations. The inclusivity of pansexuality resonates with Gen Z and Millennials, who often reject traditional gender binaries. This trend suggests a growing awareness and acceptance of diverse sexual orientations, according to MDPI.

While pansexual individuals represent a smaller percentage of the population, their visibility is increasing. Celebrities openly identifying as pansexual and the rise of inclusive media contribute to this trend.

Several celebrities have become open about their pansexuality.

There is now a growing number of celebrities who are openly discussing their pansexuality. Miley Cyrus came out as pansexual in 2015, after previously identifying as bisexual. “My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” she told Variety. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.”

Demi Lovato followed suit in a 2021 interview, revealing their pansexual identity. “I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she told Joe Rogan (via WMGK). Janelle Monáe also joined the movement for visibility in 2018, when she told Rolling Stone she identifies as pansexual — opening up about her journey of self-discovery.

“Someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker,” she said. “But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

In 2023, Wayne Brady came out as pansexual – shocking fans with the revelation. “Pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board,” he told People magazine. “And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.”

