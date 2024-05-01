‘Vanderpump Rules’ Pausing Production, Won’t Film This Summer to Give Cast Members a ‘Break’ | lovebscott.com

Bravo fans will have to wait a bit longer than usual for “Vanderpump Rules” season 12.

An insider told Page Six on Tuesday that production for Season 12 was put on pause despite typically filming in the summer months.

The network felt like the cast needed a break from the cameras in wake of Scandoval, which resulted in additional filming over the last two seasons.

“Everyone needs a moment to decompress after two very rough, intense seasons,” the source told us. “The cast is looking forward to a break from filming the show.”

After Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss was unearthed in March 2023, cameras immediately picked back up to capture the drama — cutting off the crew’s time off.

The scandal consumed most of Season 11 — which is currently airing and was filmed just a few months after Season 10 wrapped — and showrunners hope the brief hiatus will bring about new storylines for its twelfth rendition.

“Producers are excited to catch up with everyone when cameras eventually go back up,” the insider added.

Although it’s unclear exactly when filming will resume, an insider told TMZ, who was the first to report the news, that it’ll be within the year.

The time off will also give several key cast members enough time to decide their future on the Emmy-nominated series.

Ariana Madix, who starts filming “Love Island USA” this summer, revealed earlier this month that she has been debating whether or not to return to the show.

“Our show has always thrived, it’s always at its best when it is at its most authentic and its most real, and I have to be able to show up and be real and be authentic in order for it to make sense for me,” she said at a book festival.

“So that’s the question I would be asking myself going into it,” she explained.

“Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

via: Page Six