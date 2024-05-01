Britney Spears Hurls Out Brutal Insult to Sister Jamie Lynn in Since-Deleted Video | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears recently went public about her feud with sister Jamie Lynn.

In since-deleted Instagram videos from Tuesday, the “Toxic” songstress showed herself driving up a mountain with her assistant and a few others as she ranted about her “little bitch” sister.

“My sister [went on the TV show “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!”] and they bathed her in the jungle, little s–t,” the Grammy winner, who was on her way to go horseback riding with her posse, noted.

“She said, ‘Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.’ Little bitch.”

Britney, 42, went on to allude that she was stronger than Jamie, 33, by saying that she’d be “peeing in the bushes” as others warned her to be careful and not get a “vagina rash.”

Imagining the scenario, she said, “‘Don’t do that Britney, you’re going to get hurt. You’re going to get a baby booty rash. I’ve got to go get ointment for her booty.’”

The “Toxic” hitmaker also wrote over the video, “I wanna be a little bitch and get a bath in the jungle like my sis.”

Britney deleted the video shortly after posting it, but her fans were quick to reshare the bizarre rant on social

media.

Britney makes fun of Jamie Lynn's time on "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" on Instagram: "My sister did a TV show and they bathed her in the jungle…lil shit. She said, bathe me 'cause I'm like stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids, oh cater to me, little bitch." ? pic.twitter.com/P7OSaxNy05 — Britney Spears Promo (Fan Page) ? (@Britney_Promo) April 30, 2024

Jamie, who appeared on Season 23 of the show in November 2023, was infamously offered a bath by her castmates after crying about how much she missed her two kids: Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5.

A fan clip posted to X showed the “Zoey 101” star lounging in a bathtub in the middle of a jungle as her pals serenaded her.

Little bitch Jamie Lynn Spears gets called out by Britney Spears for getting her “I’m A Celebrity” cast mates to serenade while she bathes in a tub. ?? pic.twitter.com/1HVfEB3XFd — Lou M. Taylor Belongs In Jail (@lootmtaylor) April 30, 2024

The Nickelodeon alum quit the show within 10 days of filming due to a medical issue, though an insider at ITV previously told Page Six she didn’t like being questioned about her relationship with her older sister.

Reps for the star did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

via: Page Six