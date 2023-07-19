G Herbo Faces 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Wire Fraud

Chicago rapper G Herbo faces decades behind bars after agreeing to plead guilty in Massachusetts to federal wire fraud charges.

As per the charges, G Herbo used stolen identities to fund private jets, a Jamaican villa and “designer puppies,” and then lied about it to federal agents.

via Chicago Tribune:

A plea agreement laying out the terms of the deal was filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, the same day Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, was ordered to appear in court there due to his recent arrest on a gun charge in Chicago.

The potential plea, which still needs to be approved by the judge, comes more than 2 ½ years after the Tribune first reported Wright had been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charge of lying to agents was added in a separate indictment in 2021.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, will pay $140,000 in restitution as part of his plea deal.