Aspiring Doctor Makes ‘Miracle’ Recovery After Allegedly Being Pushed Into Lake By Friends, Left Underwater | lovebscott.com

After nearly drowning and being hospitalized, Chris Gilbert is officially off life support.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – After being hospitalized for more than two weeks, a 26-year-old man from Louisiana is officially off life support.

Doctors described Christopher Gilbert’s survival as a “miracle” after allegedly being pushed into a lake by his friends and left underwater for nearly 10 minutes.

His family told KSLA that he will be released from the hospital soon.

Gilbert and a group of friends were at a lakefront restaurant when he ended up in the water, leaving him with significant brain damage and on life support.

Family attorney Claudia Payne said Gilbert’s friend group initially reported to police that he had fallen into the lake. However, after an investigation was conducted, it was said that he was allegedly pushed into the water by a girl in the friend group.

KSLA reported that Gilbert’s legal team is demanding an arrest to be made. They also want the restaurant owner to be held accountable for not keeping him safe.

So far, no arrests have been made and activists are demanding justice and answers.

