Say What Now? Britney Spears’ Boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, is a ‘Deadbeat’ Cheater With at Least 9 Kids, Ex Claims | lovebscott.com

Concerns continue to mount about Britney Spears’ relationship with Paul Richard Soliz.

Spears’ boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, is a “deadbeat dad” of at least nine kids who hasn’t paid child support, according to his ex-wife.

Nicole Mancilla described Soliz, with whom she shares five children, as “the EBT Nick Cannon,” referring to electronic food stamps and the “Wild ‘N Out” host’s consistently growing brood.

“My husband fell in Britney Spears’ p—y,” she told the Daily Mail Monday, accusing her ex of cheating on her with the pop superstar. “He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her.”

The “Toxic” singer, 42, initially hired Soliz, 37, in 2022 for a housekeeper-type position at her house, but the business relationship eventually turned romantic, sources confirmed to Page Six, despite the fact that he was fired in 2023 after his criminal record was exposed.

Mancilla, 36, said Soliz stays at Spears’ multimillion-dollar Thousand Oaks, Calif., mansion but lists a bungalow a few blocks away as his legal residence.

“He’s on probation, so if he officially lives at her house, they have access to searching her house,” she explained, “so that’s why he still has an address here.”

Mancilla and her five kids live with her mother, Sandra Smith.

“He has 10 kids. He doesn’t support any of them,” Smith, a surgical assistant, claimed to the Daily Mail. “They have a 1-year-old together, and he doesn’t even pay attention to that one either.”

Smith, 60, called Soliz a “deadbeat dad” and said he has put her in a “difficult” position because he allegedly “doesn’t support one kid, and they’re at my house.”

“Nicole’s torn up by everything. This has been going on for five years. And he doesn’t leave her alone; he keeps coming back,” she added. “I wouldn’t let him see the kids if it was me. She does because she wants them to have a dad. But I wouldn’t want a dad like that.”

Court documents filed by the Los Angeles County Support Services on March 22, 2024, and obtained by Page Six demand Soliz pay $1,167 per month in child support starting May 1, 2024, plus 50 percent of health care costs for his children Trystan, 9, Dylan, 8, and Violet, 1.

The documents also state that Soliz earns $2,773 per month, while Mancilla has no income.

A separate court case filed in 2021 determined Soliz to be the father of Trystan and Dylan, as well as Cesar, 17, and Nicholas, 6.

Spears’ relationship with the handyman — which first made headlines last summer after her divorce from Sam Asghari — is being scrutinized once again in light of their altercation at the Chateau Marmont last week that resulted in an ambulance being called to the scene.

via: Page Six