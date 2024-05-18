Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Did Not Celebrate Mother's Day Together' | lovebscott.com

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen in public together for the first time in seven weeks. As previously reported Jennifer and Ben are allegedly ‘headed for a divorce’ and he ‘already moved out’ of their martial home.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still spending time apart as rumors of a split continue to swirl.

A source close to Lopez told PEOPLE that the Hollywood power couple, who have reportedly been living in separate homes, “did not celebrate Mother’s Day together.”

Lopez, who shares her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, celebrated her relationship with her children and her own mother in two Instagram posts on Mother’s Day last weekend.

“Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything,” Lopez wrote in the caption to one post. “You are brilliant and beautiful and worthy of love and all the beautiful things in life. If you ever learn one thing from me, let it be that.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to my Mommy,” she wrote in another. “As the years go by, I realize more and more the sacrifices you made of yourself and your dreams to give us the opportunity and strength to live our own. I love you and accept you for who you are. I appreciate all of the songs you sang and the dancing in the living room and all the stories you told where I would hang on every word and then cry from laughter at how you told them.”

“Thank you for the joy that you instilled in me. Your resilience and fearlessness lives within my bones and I am forever grateful for the beautiful times, and also for the inevitable difficult times as well. They make up our life and our relationship and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love you just the way you are. Forever, Jennifer.”

Lopez and Affleck have allegedly been living separately since Lopez returned to Los Angeles from New York. She had been filming the movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, promoting her new movie Atlas, and co-chairing and attending the Met Gala without Affleck, who was back in LA shooting a sequel to his 2016 film The Accountant.

The stars were seen in public together for the first time in seven weeks at a school production for Fin Affleck, one of the three children that Affleck shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, on Thursday. They arrived separately and according to a witness, “Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids. When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss.”

Affleck has allegedly been looking for a new home following reports that he has “decided to call it quits” on the marriage.

Lopez, who fueled the fire by liking a post about unhealthy relationships on Instagram, was also spotted house-hunting this week.

via: RadarOnline.com