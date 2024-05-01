Here’s How to Get $25 Concert Tickets To See Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, 21 Savage, And More | lovebscott.com

2024 marks 10 years of Live Nation’s highly celebrated Concert Week.

Their upcoming Concert Week promotion will give fans a chance to see acts like Janet Jackson, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Gunna, and more for just $25 a ticket.

Concert Week, which is running from May 8-14, will be offering fans access to reduced price tickets to more than 5,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada. There are over 900 artists included in the promotion spanning a variety of genres, including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, Comedy, and more.

Additional tours that will be participating in Concert Week to look out for include Missy Elliott, Sean Paul, Xscape & SWV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chicago with Earth, Wind & Fire, Maxwell, and plenty more. The full list can be found on Live Nation’s website with the Concert Week filter.

Concert Week tickets will only be available until May 8-14 or while supplies last.

To grab your tickets, go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Once you have selected a show, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

