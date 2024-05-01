Sukihana Says She Doesn’t Do or Sell Drugs, Following Her Arrest | lovebscott.com

Sukihana has addressed the online discourse surrounding her recently being charged with possession and intent to distribute illegal substances.

In an Instagram Live post on Monday (April 29), Sukihana took some time to shed light on her legal woes with an expletive-laden rant.

“I don’t give a f**k what they said I had — I didn’t have a muthaf**kin’ thing, hoe,” she said “I don’t need to sell no f**kin’ drugs, b*tch, I’m already rich.”

She also noted that she doesn’t do drugs and the charges levied against her will eventually be dropped.

“I don’t do no muthaf**kin’ drugs, and I don’t sell no drugs. Like I said, I sell c**chie,” she stated. “My charges getting dropped.”

On Thursday (April 25), Sukihana was arrested and charged in North Lauderdale, FL, with two felonies after she was found with codeine and ecstasy.

The charges include possession of ecstasy and codeine with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver and possession of codeine with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver.

In response to the arrest and the attention that she’s garnered, the “Love and Hip-Hop: Miami” star is currently selling T-shirts with her mugshot from the incident.

The merch can be purchased on her website.