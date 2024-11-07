Megan Thee Stallion’s Producer Clears Air On Plies’ Copyright Allegations

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Plies is accusing Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy of copyright infringement in a new lawsuit.

The controversy centers around Megan’s hit “Wanna Be,” which Plies claims borrows elements from his 2008 single, “Me & My Goons.”

The lawsuit extends to Cardi B, who joined the “Wanna Be” remix, and also accuses Soulja Boy of initially lifting the tune for his 2010 single, “Pretty Boy Swag.”

Amidst the legal back-and-forth, Megan’s producer Lil Ju Made Da Beat has emerged to clarify the situation on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter).

Addressing the core of the lawsuit, Lil Ju Made Da Beat highlighted a timeline of tracks that could offer some clarity. The producer explained that “Pretty Boy Swa” was a remake of “My Dougie,” and Soulja Boy himself features on the “My Dougie” remix.

Lil Ju Made Da Beat further passionately noted, “My Dougie came it in 2006, Me & My Goons came it in 2008. Big E the producer of ‘My Dougie’ is credited on Wanna Be.” This statement proposes that it was not Plies’ song but the earlier “My Dougie” which laid the blueprint that subsequent singles followed.

My Dougie came it in 2006, Me & My Goons came it in 2008. Big E the producer of “My Dougie” is credited on Wanna Be https://t.co/KzoSUQfEKW — Max Julian (@LilJuMadeDaBeat) November 7, 2024

This clarification offers valuable context and challenges the basis of Plies’ claims, shedding light on the genealogy of these songs. As the legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how these revelations will impact the case’s outcome, potentially altering the landscape of music copyright disputes.

Ultimately, the music industry remains a collaborative and often contentious arena, with inspirations and influences weaving through decades. For young fans and creators alike, this case serves as a potent reminder of the importance of understanding the intricate history of the beats and rhythms that dominate the charts.

