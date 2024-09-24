BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 hours ago

Fans will have plenty of popular LGBTQIA+ shows coming to Max in September 2024. This month, the lineup includes beloved classics, indie gems, and new premieres. Whether you’re into emotional dramas, quirky comedies, or thrilling mysteries, the lineup has something for everyone.

Max Is a Fan Favorite for LGBTQIA+ Content

Max consistently delivers high-quality queer content, making it a standout platform for LGBTQIA+ viewers. The popular streaming service offers a diverse range of shows and films. By prioritizing authentic stories and multidimensional characters, Max ensures that queer representation is not only present but celebrated. With a growing library of inclusive content, it remains a top destination for audiences seeking entertainment and representation.

Returning Series to Look out for

LGBTQIA+ home renovation fans are in for a treat with the return of “Bargain Block.” Season 4 hit Max on Sept. 4. The show features real-life couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas as they continue transforming dilapidated Detroit houses into stylish homes. With their infectious energy, creative ideas, and heartwarming relationship, the duo offers inspiration and plenty of feel-good moments.

Based on Elena Ferrante’s globally acclaimed novels, “My Brilliant Friend” returns for its highly anticipated fourth season on Sept. 9. This Italian drama dives deep into the complex friendship between Lila and Elena. Although the series isn’t specifically an LGBTQIA+ tale, the intense, nuanced relationship between the two women has drawn strong queer interpretations, making it a captivating series to add to your watchlist.

Here’s a complete lineup of the top LGBTQIA+ shows coming to Max in September 2024. We even threw in several queer movies you’ll love.

September 1

Kicking off the month, Max is bringing back “The Birdcage,” a beloved LGBTQIA+ comedy that remains iconic. Robin Williams and Nathan Lane star as a gay couple navigating the chaos of meeting their son’s fiancée’s conservative parents. With sharp wit, outrageous humor, and heartfelt moments, “The Birdcage” remains a must-watch for longtime fans and first-timers. If you’ve never experienced the delightful hilarity of this film, now’s the perfect time.

Also coming to Max on Sept. 1 is “Disobedience,” a powerful film directed by Sebastián Lelio. Starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, this gripping drama explores the forbidden love between two women in an Orthodox Jewish community. The film’s rich emotional depth and exploration of identity and rebellion make it a standout.

September 20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Saw The TV Glow (@isawthetvglow)

Premiering on Sept. 20, “I Saw the TV Glow” brings something fresh to Max. The film centers on two teen friends who bond over their love for a creepy TV show. As their lives unravel, reality and fiction blur in this surreal coming-of-age thriller. With its exploration of queer identity and themes of alienation, “I Saw the TV Glow” is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about indie LGBTQIA+ movies.

Another film fans will enjoy on Sept. 20 is “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a darkly comedic slasher about a group of friends whose party turns deadly. Starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and Pete Davidson, this Gen-Z horror flick explores themes of paranoia, privilege, and friendship. The film features queer characters and offers plenty of twists and satire.

With this diverse lineup of films and shows, Max continues to deliver quality LGBTQIA+ content for audiences. Whether you’re revisiting classics or diving into new thrillers, September 2024 is packed with stories that highlight queer experiences in all their complexity. Grab your popcorn and get ready for a binge-worthy month!

