BY: DM Published 10 hours ago

Put your paws up, Little Monsters — Lady Gaga is back with new music. “Mayhem” is Gaga’s first full-length solo album since 2020’s “Chromatica,” and fans are loving it. The pop star, no stranger to massive success, has been delivering the soundtrack to our lives for over a decade and shows no signs of slowing down.

Gaga’s rise to fame began with her debut album, “The Fame,” in 2008. The album featured hit singles like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face,” and helped catapult Gaga into superstardom. This success was amplified by the subsequent release of “The Fame Monster,” which included “Bad Romance” and “Telephone.” Gaga later ventured into acting, landing roles in “American Horror Story: Hotel.” The part earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Film, solidifying her place as an established actor.

Now, Gaga is back to music. She released “Mayhem” on March 5, and the reception has been great. Here is a look at the album, its tracklist, and what the singer had to say about her musical comeback.

“Mayhem” is here and fans love it.

Advertisement

Gaga’s new album is filled with the classic vibes that Little Monsters have come to expect from the singer. The album also features notable collaborations, including the track “Die With a Smile” with Bruno Mars. However, fans may notice a different sound — one that Gaga revealed was inspired by her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

“Michael was in the studio every day with me. He oversaw the whole process of making the record, completing it, helping me to shape the sound of the record creatively,” Gaga told The New York Times.

Initially, Gaga considered steering the album entirely toward a grunge sound, but Polansky advised her to embrace a more eclectic approach. “I was like, ‘Oh, everything should be this’ and [Polansky] said, but there’s so much other amazing music that you’ve made, and it’s all you,” Gaga said. “You don’t have to try to be something.”

He also championed the inclusion of the hyper-pop track “How Bad Do U Want Me,” believing it would resonate with fans. “I was not sure that I should put that on the record, and Michael was like, ‘You have to — your fans are going to love that song,’” she said during an appearance on the podcast “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.”

Advertisement

Fans love Gaga’s album and are demanding an international tour.

The reception to Gaga’s “Mayhem” has been great. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 219,000 equivalent album units earned. Additionally, Luminate revealed that Gaga had the biggest week of the year for an album by a woman.

Now, fans are demanding Gaga take “Mayhem” on the road. And while the singer plans to make stops in Mexico City, Brazil, and Singapore, she has no immediate plans to commit to a full stadium tour. Nonetheless, Little Monsters are preparing to purchase tickets for a potential tour — just in case.

Advertisement

“Has anyone else given up on Gaga touring this year? Like I want to buy s**t but I WILL NOT miss seeing her,” one fan tweeted.

It is clear that Gaga’s reign is not slowing down. As she enters her second decade as an artist, her star appears brighter than ever. With the release of “Mayhem,” the singer seems to be placing more emphasis on her music career — pausing acting for now.

Did you like Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem” album? Comment below!