Lady Gaga’s impact is undeniable. She has helped many, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community, feel seen and celebrated through her music, style, and bold persona. If you grew up during “The Fame Monster” era, you witnessed her taking over the world. She later expanded into acting and remains a major pop culture force.

Whether she’s on set in regal fashion or on stage in her signature bob and sunglasses, she continues to deliver high-energy performances that prove her star power and influence, inspiring both fans and fellow artists around the globe. Here are five of her best performances.

1.“Paparazzi” at the MTV Video Music Awards (2009)

Gaga made her VMA debut unforgettable with a dramatic, Oprah-esque set and her masquerade costume, leaving an indelible mark on pop culture. “Paparazzi” also featured a visual effect where blood seemed to pour out from under her leotard.

Fun fact: The performance’s staging included fake blood, and Gaga hoisted herself up, making the moment even more iconic. This performance set the tone for her boundary-pushing artistry, which would continue to captivate audiences in the years to come.

2.“You and I” at the MTV Video Music Awards (2011)

Gaga introduced her drag king persona, Jo Calderone, during a high-energy, rock-infused performance of her single “Yoü and I.” This performance of “Yoü and I” followed her iconic meat dress and dramatic egg entrance, further cementing her bold, boundary-pushing persona. She transformed into Jo Calderone, making theater kids everywhere proud. The set remained simple and dark, with a spotlight focused on her.

Fun fact: Gaga didn’t just cross-dress — she fully embodied her drag king persona during a monologue, showcasing her acting skills and pushing the boundaries of gender performance.

3. Super Bowl LI Halftime Show (2017)

Gaga’s electrifying Super Bowl LI halftime show in 2017 solidified her as a pop culture powerhouse, making us feel like there was too much football. The arena lit up with bright lights and flames, creating a dramatic atmosphere.

Fun fact: When Gaga suspended herself from the stadium roof, the moment sparked comparisons to a similar scene from the 2004 “SpongeBob SquarePants” movie, creating internet memes and sparking debates. This performance solidified her ability to mesmerize her audiences with her music and theatrics, no matter the size of the stage.

4.“Die With a Smile” at Bruno Mars Park MGM Tour Stop (2024)

Who knew Bruno Mars and Gaga would complement each other so well? Their duet on the regal love ballad pulled at our emotions, with Gaga delivering flawless vocals while hitting her signature two-step on a stunning, lit-up stage.

Fun fact: This song became the fastest to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. The performance highlighted their natural chemistry, blending two of pop’s biggest stars in an unforgettable, emotionally charged moment that left fans in awe.

5. Live at “Lady Gaga & the Muppets’ Holiday Spectacular (2023)

Gaga showcased her ability to make viewers feel like they’re in the middle of a fever dream during her ‘Venus’ performance with The Muppets. The perfectly placed Muppets made it hard to tell if what we were seeing was normal — or not. The set created a truly unique experience that only makes sense when watched in real time!

Fun fact: Gaga featured the song as the opening number in “Lady Gaga & the Muppets’ Holiday Spectacular.” Yes, there’s plenty more where that came from, making this one of her most playful and memorable performances.

What is your favorite Lady Gaga performance? Comment below.