Home > NEWS

Bruno Mars Jokes About His Rumored $50 Million Gambling Debt While Celebrating A Major Spotify Streaming Record

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Last week, Bruno Mars set out to drop the next world-dominating strip club anthem. Thanks to his latest single “Fat Juicy & Wet” with Sexyy Red, Bruno might have accomplished that. As an added bonus, the track’s warm reception contributed to a new streaming record set by Bruno Mars.

The singer slid in a reference about the wild rumor Tuesday, when he celebrated his achievement as the first artist on Spotify to reach 150 million monthly listeners.

Advertisement

Alongside his big news, Bruno encouraged his fans to “KEEP STREAMING,” joking he’d “be out of debt in no time” if they did.

As you know, the “Die With a Smile” artist was previously accused of having accrued a massive gambling debt — $50 million, to be exact — at the Park MGM Las Vegas … with reports suggesting the casino resort essentially owned him and that was how they scored such a long residency from BM.

However, TMZ broke the story that the claim was all a bunch of hogwash … a rep for MGM Resorts International told us the singer had no such gambling tab and said they’d be happy to welcome Bruno back anytime.

The Grammy-winner has since poked fun at the rumor a number of times in recent months, with BM even sharing a fan video that called his recent Lady Gaga collab a “way to get Bruno Mars out of debt.”

Advertisement

He also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last year he loves “the lore” about him being “a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob.”

We’re sure the jokes will only keep coming, as Bruno is set to return to the Park MGM in May for a string of new shows.

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

DJ Akademiks Owns Up To Sexual Remarks Made Toward 15-Year-Old Following Reported Twitch Ban: “I Am Wrong, I Will Be Better”

By: Walker
NEWS

What Does Trump’s Federal Funding Freeze Mean for People Who Get Aid?

By: Walker
NEWS

Anthony Mackie Clarifies He Is a ‘Proud American’ After Viral Captain America Comment: ‘I Have the Utmost Respect for Those Who Serve and Have Served Our Country’

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Smallville’ Actor Tom Welling Arrested for DUI in Arby’s Parking Lot

By: Walker
NEWS

Zoe Saldana’s Blackface Controversy Resurfaces Just Days After the Actress Received Her First Oscar Nomination for Emilia Pérez

By: Walker
NEWS

Anthony Edwards Faces Legal Battle with Lil Baby’s ex Ayesha Howard Over Paternity Case

By: Walker
NEWS

In A$AP Rocky’s Hollywood Assault Trial, Accuser Testifies Rapper Allegedly Threatened to Kill Him

By: Walker
CELEBRITY

Queer Domination: The LGBTQIA+ Nominees You Need to Watch at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards

By: Darrel Marrow
NEWS

Doing The Most: Allison Holker Recalls Having Sex With tWitch at Glee Live Concert

By: Walker
NEWS

Spencer Pratt Gives “Hard Pass” To Heidi Montag On Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ & ‘Watch What Happens Live’: “Rather Sit In My Burned House Rubble”

By: Walker