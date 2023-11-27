Kodak Black Slammed By Florida Politician For Being 'Out Of Control'

A politician in Florida has labeled Kodak Black out of control because of his drug use and criminal past.

via: HipHopDX

The Palm Beach Post is reporting that state Sen. Bobby Powell — who issued a proclamation honoring the “Roll in Peace” rapper — got roasted by Palm Beach County Commission candidate Richard Ryles for the decision on Wednesday (November 22).

Ryles doesn’t believe that Kodak’s recent spate of good deeds is enough to negate his past violent criminal behavior.

“As an African-American, our community is well known for its forgiving nature and faith in redemption,” he said in an emailed statement to the outlet. “As an African-American man, I do want to see a redeemed Bill Kapri [Kodak Black’s real name] in his future dealings. Nevertheless, his recent spate of arrests indicate that he has yet to find his moral North Star and may well be spinning out of control due to drug use.”

He continued: “I believe that Senator Powell could have used the opportunity of meeting Mr. Kapri as a teaching moment by utilizing his experience as an upstanding African-American male and father to provide guidance rather than unwarranted accolades.”

Ryles also pointed out that Powell, a fellow Democrat, should have thought about how his support of a celebrity who’s been vocal about his support of Donald Trump could negatively impact their party.

As one of his final acts as president, Trump pardoned Kodak Black in 2021, along with Lil Wayne, Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and over 60 others.

Kodak was freed from prison after serving over a year in jail for falsifying information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami gun shop on two separate occasions.

The Pompano Beach, Florida native was originally sentenced to 46 months behind bars and was expected to remain in prison until 2022 after federal prosecutors denied his request to have his sentence reduced just ahead of his eventual pardon.

In the months prior to Trump leaving office, Kodak made a number of social media pleas for a pardon, including an offered to donate $1 million to a charity in exchange.

“As a leader within the Democratic Party, I would have thought that Senator Powell would have exercised greater caution than to allow photographs of he with Mr. Kapri outfitted in MAGA gear, head to toe,” Ryles statement read. “Senator Powell’s decision by virtue of his position, as a state senator, in my opinion, validates Mr. Kapri‘s, thereby further weakening the Democratic Party and the prospective presidential candidate for 2024 with the younger demographic.”

While Florida’s politicians are debating whether Kodak Black’s past should be used against him, Kodak’s health — both physical and mental — has had the Hip Hop community worried since last month.

When he stopped by Drink Champs for an interview with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN in October, he appeared unstable to many viewers and listeners. Joe Budden is concerned about whether Kodak Black’s present state should require an intervention, echoing what many fans had said about the disturbing interview.

On a subsequent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden referenced incidents from the past few months that pointed to Kodak’s deteriorating state, saying that the Florida rapper’s now viral interview was by no means the first sign.

“Kodak Black looked like pure shit on Drink Champs,” Budden began. “And he looked like shit when he was wiggling around on the floor, talking to himself in the dark when his man was taping him … didn’t look the greatest when he dodged that bullet from two feet away that we all watched.

“The internet pick funny times to be concerned about people. I’ve been concerned about him for the last year.”