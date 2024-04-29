Travis Kelce to Become NFL's Highest-Paid Tight End with New Chiefs Contract Extension | lovebscott.com

The Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce agreed to a two-year extension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. The Chiefs announced Kelce’s deal but did not disclose details.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated the extension for his favorite target by posting to X, “I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce”

Kelce in 2023 fell 16 yards short of his eighth straight 1,000-yard season. He missed the first game of the season with a knee injury and sat out the last game to rest for the playoffs. Seven straight 1,000-yard seasons is a record for his position.

Kelce, 34, who has been selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls and is a four-time first-team All-Pro, had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns last season.

In the postseason, he added 32 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns as he helped the Chiefs win a second consecutive Super Bowl and third in five seasons.

Kelce has 907 receptions for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons. In 22 postseason games, he has an NFL-record 165 catches for 1,903 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Kelce has also become a crossover star, thanks in part to his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift and his appearances on shows such as “Saturday Night Live.” The podcast he hosts with his brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has become one of the most popular across several genres, and he will soon host a quiz show on Amazon Prime.

via: ESPN