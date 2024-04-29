Guard Shot Outside of The Weeknd Co-Manager's Encino Home, Confronted by Three Men Wearing Hoodies and Surgical Masks | lovebscott.com

The Weeknd’s manager Amir “Cash XO” Esmailian is currently dealing with the aftermath of a scary situation.

A security guard protecting the multi-million dollar home of a music executive known for working with The Weeknd was shot on Monday morning while protecting the Encino residence.

The incident took place on April 29 and officers responded to the 17000 block of Jayben Lane in Encino for a shooting around 2:25 AM, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Multiple 911 calls came in regarding shots fired near the 101 Freeway and White Oak Avenue, authorities revealed.

Amir Esmailian was revealed to be the music exec, more commonly known as Cash XO and the co-founder of XO Records. Investigators said at least four people were at home at the time of the shooting and that Esmailian was among them.

It is believed the security guard who was shot was working for Esmailian and is in his 30s.

Esmailian has made a name for himself in the music industry as a talent manager and record producer alongside The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), also working alongside other top artists including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott.

Law enforcement sources told RadarOnline.com the victim was inside of a guard shack when he heard several gunshots and discovered that he had been struck.

There were three suspects who fled from the location. According to reports, they were wearing hoodies and surgical masks.

Aerial shots of the property show yellow crime tape by the pool while officers scoured the guard shack for clues just a short distance away from the home’s sprawling basketball court with the XO logo.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local area hospital in an unknown condition, law enforcement sources told us.

The victim was rushed into emergency surgery and is expected to survive, authorities shared this morning around 7 AM.

As of this afternoon, authorities are still looking for a motive and to determine whether or not the three suspects were attempting a burglary or home invasion.

“I’m sure whatever happened here was captured on the security camera,” local resident Kimberly told KTLA, claiming it’s normally a safe neighborhood. “So that can unfortunately bring danger with it too.”

The investigation is ongoing.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for The Weeknd for comment.

via: Radar Online