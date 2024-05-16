Jeezy Files Motion To Vacate Mediated Agreement With Jeannie Mai In Nasty Divorce Battle | lovebscott.com

The legal drama between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai continues with their young daughter in the middle of their contentious separation.

The rapper has now filed a motion to dismiss or modify their mediated agreement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jeezy (real name: Jay Wayne Jenkins) claimed that he honored his part of the deal after agreeing to a schedule for child custody and parenting time, alleging that Mai didn’t hold up her end of the bargain.

He noted their 2-year-old daughter had lived with them until the talk show host “suddenly vacated the marital residence” in Oct. 2023.

In his latest filing, Jeezy asked the court to either ditch or update the “Mediated Agreement on Temporary issues between the estranged couple” for these reasons.

“Unfortunately, the Respondent is weaponizing Petitioner’s love for the parties’ minor child against him in hope that he will concede to Respondent’s unrealistic and erratic demands,” he alleged. The Blast was first to report the news.

Jeezy made the request after Mai accused the lyricist of domestic abuse and child neglect amid the pair’s ongoing divorce.

Mai said she was concerned for their child and needed to ensure her well-being as Jeezy allegedly would excessively drink and have “explosive outbursts.”

The court documents stated that she “mistakenly believed” his claims before their marriage “that he was a changed man, and his past was in his past, but as one can see from the examples of abuse Mother endured during the marriage that has not turned out to be the case.”

Mai cited an alleged Oct. 2023 incident, in which Mai claimed she found their toddler with Jeezy’s Louis Vuitton bag that had his AK-47 rifle inside at the former couple’s home.

She requested that Jeezy’s firearms always be secured inside the house, claiming the rapper allegedly did not fulfill that promise.

Jeezy denied her claims, responding in a statement that the “allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved.”

“This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” the rapper continued. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

via: Radar Online