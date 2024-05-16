Soulja Boy Apologizes to Metro Boomin Over Tweets About Late Mother: ‘I’m Going to Seek Therapy’ | lovebscott.com

Beef is permeating hip-hop at the moment, and over the past few days, Soulja Boy has been getting into it with Metro Boomin. Now, though, Soulja has acknowledged that he crossed a line and has apologized.

“I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet,” he penned before revealing he’ll be seeking help. “Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old.”

I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old. ??? — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) May 15, 2024

In a since deleted tweet Soulja wrote, “F–k that n—a mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name b—h! You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet,” Soulja Boy wrote in more since-deleted tweets.

He continued: “All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it? can say f–k this money and fame s–t and still be a boss can you?”

21 Savage then stepped in to stick up for his friend and frequent collaborator.

Speaking on a nigga mama like shit a game you gone shit on yourself when I see you boy — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) May 13, 2024

Metro Boomin is yet to react to Soulja Boy’s olive branch apology.