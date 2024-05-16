What Is Robin Roberts’ Net Worth? Millions Behind the Broadcaster

You may recognize her as ABC’s “Good Morning America“ co-host, but Robin Roberts (she/her) was not always the star of the show. The famous newscaster came from humble beginnings in Mississippi. She eventually defied all odds as a Black lesbian woman and became one of the most respected and renowned journalists of her generation. Additionally, she is one of the highest-paid journalists on ABC’s network.

Before deciding to become a journalist, Roberts’s first love was basketball. According to the “GMA” co-host, she thought of attending Louisiana State University but felt the campus was too large for a small-town girl. It was on her way back from a visit that she saw a sign for Southeastern Louisiana University. She made an impromptu visit to the campus and immediately decided to attend. Roberts went on to enroll and also joined the women’s basketball team. By the time she graduated, she became one of three women’s basketball players to score 1,000 points at SLU. Her jersey was retired in 2011.

Robin Roberts had dreams of being a broadcaster early on.

While attending Southeastern Louisana University, Roberts majored in Communications. In between her studies and being an athlete, she was also the sports director of the university’s radio station, KSLU. After graduating in 1983, Roberts held jobs at many stations across the southeast. She was a sports reporter and anchor in Mississippi, Nashville, Atlanta, and New Orleans.

Her career began to take off in the ’90s when she joined ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” In 1995, she joined “Good Morning America” as a reporter. After 15 years of working with ABC, she was named the newest co-anchor of “GMA“ in 2005. After George Stephenopolous joined her as co-anchor in 2009, the pair improved the ratings for the show leading “GMA” to become the No. 1 morning show.

Roberts career has seen many other accomplishments including being tapped to co-anchor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018. She also hosts her own show, “Turning Tables with Robin Roberts” on Disney+.

Robin Roberts’s Net Worth & Life Accomplishments

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roberts net worth is $55 million as of 2024. The outlet also notes her annual salary is $18 million which makes her the current highest paid “Good Morning America” host. Her earnings are a culmination of her work with ABC and her production company.

In 2014, Roberts created her production company, “Rock’n Roberts Productions.” According to Parade, Roberts announced plans of a production unit in collaboration with ABC. She said the team plans to cover everything from pop-culture to true crime.

One of Roberts most compelling and inspiring accomplishments was her battle with breast cancer in 2007. In 2008 she announced she had gone into remission and in 2012, Roberts announced she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, aka MDS. She underwent a bone marrow transplant and returned back to work shortly thereafter. For her vulnerability and work in bringing awareness to the disease, she was awarded a Peabody in 2012.

Roberts contiues to be an inspiration to Black people, athletes, journalists, and people within the LGBTQIA+ community. Her charm, resilience, and grace is truly one of a kind.