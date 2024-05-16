Say What Now? Georgia Man Who Licked Kid's Feet at Trampoline Park Gets 10-Year Jail Sentence | lovebscott.com

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for licking a boy’s feet at a trampoline park in Georgia last January.

Caurey Rollins originally told police that he was visiting family at the trampoline park but they’d left, WRDW reported in February 2023.

Law enforcement allegedly determined that wasn’t true. The incident report said Rollins asked the minor to remove his socks and licked both of his feet.

Footage of the incident was not captured because surveillance cameras did not cover the area where the assault was committed.

At the time, Rollins was charged with non-aggravated child molestation. Against the requests of the prosecutors who asked he be denied bail, a judge set Rollins’ bond at $35,000 with several conditions.

After Rollins’ arrest, it was discovered that he was a physical education teacher’s aide at the Richmond County School System. He was initially placed on administrative leave in January but submitted a formal resignation in February.

Rollins was arrested again in May, while on bond, after another incident where he allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy in Grovetown, Georgia. The boy was playing basketball outside his residence when Rollins reportedly stopped his car in front of the driveway and asked to see his feet.

The child ran inside to his mother, who happened to remember the foot-licking case from January. She showed her son the photo, and he confirmed it was the man who approached him outside their driveway.

The former teacher’s aide was sentenced to 10 years in court on Monday, per WRDW, with his first seven years to be served in confinement and the remaining three on probation.

The judge also ordered Rollins to pay public defender-related fees and banned him from Columbia County. He may only return for probation purposes.

Rollins was also ordered to register as a sex offender, have a curfew, and have no contact with minors or other residents in the area where he committed the crimes. He also cannot contact any of his victims.

via: Complex