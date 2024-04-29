Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight Will Count as Professional Boxing Match | lovebscott.com

The July 20 bout between YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul and former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be classified as a sanctioned.

As confirmed by Paul’s company Most Valuable Promotions, the event is going to have an impact on both fighter’s career records regardless of the outcome. The plan is for the fight to consist of eight two-minute rounds with 14-oz.mitts instead of the usual 10-oz. gloves. Per TMZ, MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said they worked with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations to make sure the fight would be sanctioned.

It was previously believed the fight might be an exhibition event, rather than an officially sanctioned professional match. On his Instagram, Tyson added, “Yes it’s a real sanctioned fight.”

The fight, which will be live-streamed on Netflix, has garnered a lot of attention ahead of its scheduled July 20 date. Paul is 27, while Tyson is 30 years his senior at 57.

Paul has promised that the event will be “the biggest fight of the 21st century.” He also said he won’t hold anything back. “My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time,” he continued. “Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Tyson, meanwhile, praised Paul’s growth as a boxer. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a G.O.A.T.,” he said. “It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”