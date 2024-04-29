50 Cent on Speculation Chris Brown Bought Up Quavo Tickets Amid Beef to Ensure Low Show Turnout: 'LOL' | lovebscott.com

50 Cent is easily one of the biggest trolls in the hip-hop world. Overall, he is constantly delivering hilarious commentary on the biggest topics in the culture. One topic that has dominated discourse as of late, involves none other than Quavo and Chris Brown.

It was previously reported that a video went viral of what appeared to be one of Quavo’s concerts. Fans speculate that Brown bought majority of the concerts seats preventing fans from attending.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen this happened. 50 Cent also pulled a move like this when he bought the first 200 rows at a Ja Rule concert.

50 Cent reacted to the now viral video, writing, “oh this shit getting different, i know [he]’s tight. LOL.”

Chris Brown has yet to confirm or deny these rumors as of yet. However- Brown and Quavo have both released diss tracks towards each other.

via: Hot97