TheGrio Lays Off Video, Pod Team, Managing Editor Over ‘Strategic Changes’ | lovebscott.com

The Grio, Byron Allen’s multiplatform media outlet catering to Black Americans, laid off staffers in a restructuring effort that is also eliminating the managing editor’s position, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

“The axe is falling at TheGrio,” an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. Members of the podcast and video team have also been laid off along with managing editor Christy Oglesby, the individual said.

“Allen Media Group is making strategic changes to better position the company for growth that will result in expense and workforce reductions across all divisions,” the company said in a statement to TheWrap. The spokesperson declined the specific layoffs.

The company’s brands “continue to perform well and in many areas our revenue growth has greatly outpaced the market. We are aligning these changes to drive future business opportunities and support our growth strategies in our rapidly evolving industry,” Allen Media Group said.

TheGrio was acquired by Allen Media Group in 2016, which also owns 27 network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets.

The outlet prides itself on being the largest Black newsroom in the country, reporting on the latest news in politics, entertainment and lifestyle content. Alongside a website, TheGrio features live events, a cable network and a podcast network.

In March, Allen Media Group reached a new multi-year agreement with Charter Communications that will allow the Spectrum owner to continue to carry the group’s offerings, including TheGrio.

via: TheWrap