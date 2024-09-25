BY: Jasmine Tianna Published 3 hours ago

It’s common for rumors to fly about a celebrity’s sexual orientation. While some famous names are heterosexual, there are instances where queer rumors prove to be true. That said, actress Julia Fox has put the rumors of her sexuality to rest!

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Julia Fox is a lesbian! The “Uncut Gems” actor discussed her sexuality on TikTok in July 2024. In a funny remake clip, Julia discloses that she is a lesbian.

“That was me. I was that lesbian,” she said. “Sorry boys, it won’t happen again.”

Many of her fans were not surprised by Julia being a member of the LGBTQIA+ family. In fact, fans mentioned that after reading her memoir — “Down the Drain” — they knew she was queer.

Speculation About Julia Fox’s Sexuality Began in 2023

In a September 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Fox briefly discussed her sexual orientation.

“I think I’m just so afraid to open that can of worms because I know when I do, that’s it,” she shared. “There’s no coming back from it, and I know that I’ll just be a lesbian.”

Fox’s decision to finally discuss her sexuality came with a lot of courage. The actress shared that she “believes it will happen eventually” and is “prolonging it because she is afraid.”

However, Fox’s fears didn’t stop her from sharing romantic feelings about her best friend Gianna in her October 2023 memoir.

“If I were to have been open with my sexuality, I would’ve been with Gianna,” Fox wrote. “We were low-key in love. There were times when we would do sexual things and then never talk about it.”

A year after expressing her feelings about her sexuality, the now 34-year-old actress decided to come out.

Inside Julia Fox’s “Perfect” Gay Role

Fox is a seasoned actress who has appeared in films such as “Uncut Gems,” “Presence,” “No Sudden Move,” and “PVT Chat.” In fact, Fox has earned 20 acting credits and counting, per IMDb.

Now, the actress is stepping into her comfort zone. So, it’s no surprise that Fox’s new role in the film “Perfect” feels like a perfect alignment. After coming out on TikTok, she was offered the role. However, the film has no official release date at this time.

Per Variety, “Perfect” is an LGBTQIA+ romantic drama film. Directed by Millicent Hailes, the project is “set at a scenic but rundown lakeside resort in the California mountains at a time when climate change has contaminated the water supply.” The outlet shares that Fox will “portray a wealthy pregnant woman who is living out an escapist fantasy as she falls in love with a younger woman,” played by Ashley Moore. However, their relationship will be tested by social events, Fox’s character anticipating a new arrival, and opposing views about the world.

The cast also includes Micaela Wittman, a film industry newcomer who will portray a town local who helps Fox’s character navigate her relationship.

We are excited about Julia Fox’s journey and look forward to seeing her accept more roles in LGBTQIA+ film space.

