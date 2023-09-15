Julia Fox Lands Her Own Fashion Competition Series

Julia Fox is getting stepping into fashion television.

via Deadline:

The controversial star, who featured in Adam Sandler-fronted movie Uncut Gems and dated Kanye West, is set to host a series that is in the works at NBCUniversal. It’s not been decided which network or platform the show is being developed for but NBCU operates cable networks including E! and Bravo.

The series – OMG Fashun – comes from Scout Productions, the production company behind Netflix’s Queer Eye and Peacock’s The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, which is exec produced by Amy Poehler.

Fox revealed she was currently casting the series. “Do you know what’s missing from fashion design competitions? Me. Guess what? I’m going to be hosting one on a major TV network. I can’t believe those words just came out of my mouth. Now the fun part. I’m looking for you. Are you a fashion disrupter? A savant? Do you upcycle? Do you make dresses out of seashells or leaves or tampon applicators but make it fashion? Then you are who I’m looking for,” she said on TikTok.

Fox is known for her eccentric style; she started as a clothing designer and had a successful women’s knitwear line Franziska Fox with her friend Briana Andalore. She has also appeared in fashion campaigns for companies including Diesel, Coach and Supreme.

She is best known for dating Kanye West after his split from Kim Kardashian. She later said that she dated the rapper to “give people something to talk about” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We can’t say we didn’t see it coming.