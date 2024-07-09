Julia Fox Seemingly Comes Out: ‘That Was Me, I Was That Lesbian’ [Video] | lovebscott.com

Julia Fox is a lesbian.

via Complex:

The 34-year-old multi-hyphenate stitched a video from TikTok user emgracedawg who said, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, ‘Ah, you hate that man.'”

Walking through a sunny street wearing a tank top and sunglasses, Fox smiled as she confessed, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys, won’t happen again.”

Although she did not name him on her TikTok, the Uncut Gems star’s last known relationship was with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, 47. The two began their relationship in January 2022, but broke up the following month.

In hindsight, Fox may have shared some subtle clues about her sexual orientation during an interview on Ziwe where Fox confessed that she had been thinking about dating women “a lot” at the time.

“I do think maybe I have a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more,” Fox told Ziwe in 2022. “Maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian, and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

“I can find love in all places and all races,” she added.

Last October on the Drew Barrymore Show, Fox revealed that she was single.

“I have sworn off men,” Fox told Barrymore, 49. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, you know? I’m happy, everything’s fine. Like why would I wanna throw anything in the mix that might mess up my feng shui so to speak.”

Although not a hint at her sexuality, the “Down the Drain” singer also told Andy Cohen, 56, on Watch What Happens Live in May that she has been celibate for the past two and a half years, which places her celibacy timeline roughly after her breakup with Ye.

“I just think nothing good comes from having sex,” Fox said. “I think with the overturning of Roe V. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control. And it just sucks that it has to be that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

Welcome to the community, Miss Fox!