Jada Pinkett-Smith 'Shocked' Will Smith Called Her 'Wife' After Chris Rock Oscars Slap [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith is now revealing the shocking part, for her, of Will Smith’s infamous Oscars rant and slap.

Pinkett-Smith continued to dig herself a hole by spilling secrets about her separation from Will Smith. This time, saying she was “shocked” by the Chris Rock Oscars slap felt around the world — but not for the reason you might think, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When Will shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—— mouth,” she was surprised because they had been secretly separated for years and no longer called each other husband and wife.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Jada told Hoda Kotb in an NBC News primetime special while promoting her upcoming memoir, Worthy.

“I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on,” Jada explained.

For those living under a rock — Will smacked Chris on the live broadcast of the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada’s baldness. The Girls Trip actress had confirmed she had alopecia years before.

Speaking about her reaction to the joke, Jada stated, “I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jada is telling all about family secrets during the promotional tour for her upcoming book, a move that sources say is deeply affecting her children and Will.

Jada Pinkett absolves herself of responsibility for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and says she was shocked when Will Smith referred to her as his wife during the verbal tirade following the Oscar slap. (? @TODAYshow ) pic.twitter.com/emI7WYKBuW — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 13, 2023

