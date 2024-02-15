Jackson Mahomes Credited With Helping Child During Chiefs Parade Shooting | lovebscott.com

Patrick Mahomes’ polarizing brother Jackson was seen helping a lost child in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s fatal parade shooting.

via: HotNewHipHop

Eyewitnesses claim that Mahomes leaped into action to help a young child who became separated from their parents. “I don’t care what anyone says but I have found a newfound respect for Jackson Mahomes. Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at union station by the trains. And he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down,” a woman wrote on X after the shooting.

It is believed that a trio of individuals opened fire on the crowds outside Union Station a few minutes after Chiefs players and coaches made speeches about their Super Bowl win. One person was killed and 21 more injured, including 11 children. However, all three suspects are now in police custody. Many people expressed their surprise that Jackson Mahomes was still present at the festivities at the time of the shooting. Most assumed that he had left with the team.

I don’t care what anyone says but I have found a new found respect for Jackson Mahomes, Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at union station by the trains and he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down. — 6MAMI (@jess6mami) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Lisa Lopez-Galvan has been named as the lone fatality of the mass shooting incident that occurred at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade yesterday. Lopez-Galvan was killed after three individuals opened fire on crowds congregated outside Kansas City’s Union Station. 21 others were injured, including 11 children. “It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” wrote Lopez-Galvan’s employer wrote in a statement.

Fans were able to apprehend at least one of the suspects as they tried to flee the scene on foot. Social media users were quick to applaud the bravery of the fans. However, others derided police officers seen refusing to assist in videos posted to social media. The details of the shooting remain a developing story.