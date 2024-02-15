T.J. Holmes Realized He Fell in Love with Amy Robach in Spring 2022 – When He Was Still Married to Marilee Fiebig | lovebscott.com

In the latest installment of their podcast, Amy & T.J., former Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach, 50, and T.J. Holmes, 46, offered deeper insights into their relationship journey, including when Holmes realized his love for Robach.

via: Page Six

Robach asked her “GMA3” co-anchor when he realized he was in love with her, and while he first joked he loved her “from birth,” he eventually told the truth.

“[I had] been in love with you in this way when I knew that, and I’m thinking about it in my mind, like when did I know I’m in trouble, like uh-oh, this needs to be addressed. I can’t pinpoint,” Holmes shared on Thursday’s episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast.

“Post pandemic, 2020? When was that? Damn, girl.”

The former broadcast journalist said it was “early 2022” but they didn’t start “talking about” their feelings until “much later.”

“When I thought there was an issue — for me — was 2022, going into spring, certainly summer, but spring of 2022 is when I’d say,” Holmes, 46, added.

Robach, 51, and Holmes’ secret romance became public knowledge in November 2022, with sources claiming to Page Six that the two had been having an affair for months.

At the time, Robach was married to Andrew Shue while Holmes was wed to Fiebig, 46. Our insiders also told us in December 2022 that the “20/20” host’s divorce from the “Melrose” Place alum, 56, was “almost finalized.”

Holmes, meanwhile, didn’t file for divorce from the immigration lawyer until the end of December 2022 — months after he had fallen in love with Robach.