Drake and Sexyy Red Play House With SZA In “Rich Baby Daddy” Video | lovebscott.com

Drake becomes Sexyy Red‘s “Rich Baby Daddy” as they enjoy a suburban life alongside their homie SZA in the creative visual to the popular track.

via: Vibe

Directed by the Toronto-bred rapper, the visual finds the trio going from a celebratory night in their new house to a turned-up maternity ward, welcoming their newborn to the world.

As the St. Louis rapper’s on-screen “Rich Baby Daddy,” Drake is excited, portraying the happy father-to-be while enjoying a fun evening with family- friend SZA. Documenting the unforgettable moments of pregnancy on a handheld camcorder, Sexyy Red goes into labor while Drake captures the moment.

“DRAKE, MY WATER JUST BROKE,” shouts the “Pound Town” rapper from an upstairs bedroom. “Call Solana!”

The video continues as the trip proves their acting chops. Sexyy Red gives birth and she and Drake proudly present a “newborn” doll to the “Kill Bill” singer who caresses the play infant with care. The couple’s friends add to the affair with tequila, twerking, balloons, and stuffed animals for the new parents.

In real life, the “Skee Yee” performer was pregnant and recently gave birth. A clip, blurring out her actual child’s face, was presented at the end of the “Rich Baby Daddy” video with a heartfelt message to the mother of two.

“Touring was stressful at first, because nobody knew I was pregnant,” she explained to Billboard. “I’d be in the bedroom trying to suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show I wasn’t. It hurt to just be onstage all day holding your stomach. It’s hard to hide it.”

“Rich Baby Daddy” comes from Drake’s chart-topping album For All The Dogs. Issued in October 2023, the project features Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Lil Yachty, and the two women who join him on the track mentioned above.

The album was updated to For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition the following month, adding six more. tracks and an additional J. Cole verse.

Watch the music video for “Rich Baby Daddy” by Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA below.