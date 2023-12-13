Evidence in Jonathan Majors Assault Case Released By Judge, Including Surveillance Footage, Photos, Audio, and More

On Wednesday, the judge presiding over Jonathan Majors’ assault trial released all of the evidence previously kept under wraps to the media — including key footage the prosecution has been showing to the jury to prove their case.

In surveillance footage taken from street cameras the night of the alleged altercation between Jonathan and then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Jonathan and Grace can be seen outside of a parked SUV in the middle of the street. At one point, Jonathan grabs her and seemingly attempts to force her inside the vehicle.

Eventually he lets her go and storms of — and she walks after him. After a few blocks, he manages to lose her and she ends up among a group of strangers. The strangers appear to console her.

Other evidence released includes photos of Grace’s injuries and a 911 call Jonathan made the following morning suggesting Grace may have overdosed or attempted suicide.

The much-discussed audio recording in which Jonathan can be heard telling Grace to be more like Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King was also released.

The trial is still ongoing…