X/Twitter Link System Suffers Massive Outage

December 13, 2023 11:18 AM PST

X, formerly known as Twitter, is currently experiencing technical difficulties with links posted to the platform at the time of this writing.

via Variety:

With the glitch, when URLs posted to X are clicked on, the site’s t.co redirecting service returned an error message that says, “This page is down.”

Reps for X didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Twitter API Status page does not indicate any outages.

X uses its own link-shortening service, t.co. The company explains on its website that “Shortened links allow you to share long URLs in a post while maintaining the maximum number of characters for your message.” X’s link service measures information such as how many times a link has been clicked, which it notes is “an important quality signal” in determining relevancy and interest in a post.

According to X, users cannot opt out of link shortening.

In March 2023, technical problems at X/Twitter returned a weird error message to users who tried to click on URLs for nearly an hour. “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information,” the error message read. Twitter blamed the outage on “an internal change that had some

We will update this post when the issue has been resolved.

