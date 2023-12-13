Simone Biles Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors Amid Speculation [Photos]

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been a doting duo ever since their relationship was revealed. Despite their demanding careers and long-distance obstacles, they haven’t forgone a chance to exude love. Having tied the knot in May earlier this year.

Biles, who is known to attend as many of Owens’ games as possible, made her presence on Monday. The 7-time Olympic medalist, celebrating the game, took to Instagram to share her looks and images of the stadium. The post called upon fans for growing pregnancy speculations followed by a countering response from the community online.

Taking to Instagram Simone made it clear she wants everyone to pump the brakes on all the pregnancy talk.

“I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being ‘pregnant,'” Biles said on Wednesday.

“I’m not pregnant.”