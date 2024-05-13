Shaunie Henderson Addresses Misinterpretations of Her New Book Detailing Past With Shaquille O'Neal | lovebscott.com

Shaunie Henderson is setting the record straight.

Following the book’s May 7 release, a section where Henderson examines if she “was ever really in love with the man,” has had the internet talking, including O’Neal himself, according to PEOPLE.

“I understand… I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq,” he wrote on Instagram with the caption, “Trust me I get it,” said the former Lakers player in a message on Instagram the next day. “Trust me I get it.”

While addressing this now viral comment, Henderson told the outlet she believes people have taken the excerpt “taken out of context.”

“My book is my truth, and when I was talking to my friend yesterday, I was like, developing an opinion and a comment from content with no context will show you a lot of people’s intelligence and unintelligence, right? There was no context to just that one quote that I said, and I think that sadly, people are taking my words out of context,” she said.

“I’m not a word girl. I’m a character girl, and since I’ve left the marriage of Shaquille, my character has spoken for itself.”

“People don’t read, you know what I mean? Love, not…in love…They pick out the words they want. Again, context is everything,” she added.

Henderson said she “can’t speak for” O’Neal — or “why he would run with” the excerpt while contending, “but it’s my book, my truth, and it’s my legacy.”

O’Neal and Henderson were married in 2002 but went their separate ways in 2007. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Since then, Henderson has moved on.

In 2022, she married Keion Henderson, who she explained gave her a new perspective on love.

“When you love somebody, you love somebody, but to be in love with somebody is a different feeling, and I will be honest, I didn’t realize that until I found the love of my life right now and I’m in this marriage. I’m like, oh my gosh. It’s a different feeling.”

via: BET