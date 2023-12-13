Beyoncé Releases 'Grown Woman' on Streaming Services to Celebrate 10-Years of Self-Titled Album

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Beyoncé changed the game with the surprise release of her self-titled album?

We can’t.

In honor of the album’s anniversary, Beyoncé posted a cute video to Instagram AND released the fan-favorite “Grown Woman” on streaming services.

At the time of the album’s release, “Grown Woman” only received a video and wasn’t featured on the audio portion of the project.

Some of you may recall that lovebscott.com was the first to give fans an exclusive listen of the track prior to the surprise album’s release…but we digress.

Check out Bey’s anniversary video below and stream “Grown Woman” via Apple, Spotify, Tidal or whichever service you use!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)