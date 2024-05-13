Wendy Williams' $4.5 Million NYC Penthouse Sold At a Loss by Court-Ordered Guardian | lovebscott.com

Wendy Williams’ multimillion dollar New York City penthouse has been sold by her guardian for a loss after the host was deemed ‘incapacitated’ amid her dementia battle.

59-year-old Williams’ three-bedroom, three-bathroom property has been offloaded for $3.75 million, marking $822k less than the $4.5 million she purchased it for in July 2021.

The Post broke the story on Monday.

“Wendy’s dream has always been to live in Manhattan in a dream apartment but never got a chance to do so. It is a very unfortunate situation,” an insider shared with the outlet.

This comes three months after it was revealed Williams had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and the language disorder aphasia. The former Wendy Williams Show host has been battling a series of health issues in the last few years, forcing her career to come to an end in June 2022.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” Williams’ team announced in a statement in February.

“Despite the diagnoses, Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” her team continued. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”

“She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Williams made several surprising moves, including selling off her personal belongings like her iconic purple chair from the long-running show amid her tax troubles. The star was slapped with a federal tax lien after being accused of owing more than half a million dollars in unpaid taxes.

Williams’ health and mental struggles were featured in the controversial Lifetime documentary, Where is Wendy Williams?

As RadarOnline.com reported, her court-ordered guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, sued Lifetimes parent network in a Hail Mary attempt to prohibit the documentary from airing – but it didn’t work.

via: Radar Online