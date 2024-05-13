Kendrick Lamar Lands Two Top 10 Songs With Drake Diss ‘Not Like Us’ at Number One | lovebscott.com

For the second time in 2024, Kendrick Lamar has a No. 1 song.

“Not Like Us” debuts as the Number One song in the country, Billboard announced Monday.

The song is one of two Drake disses in the Top 10 this week as Lamar’s “Euphoria” came in at third rising from 11 this week while “Like That,” Lamar’s collab with Future and Metro Boomin’ that started the war in the first place, took sixth rising from the eighth spot. Drake’s “Family Matters,” meanwhile, debuted at Number Seven.

“Not Like Us,” quickly became the most popular among a spate of diss tracks the two superstars launched at each other over the past week, with Lamar unleashing incendiary lyrics labeling Drake a pedophile and rap colonizer. The song debuted this week with 70.9 million streams. The song also garnered another 15,000 traditional sales.

“Not Like Us” dethroned Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight,” which has spent the past two weeks at Number One since the release of Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

With the song now at the top, the question now becomes if it has the juice to stick atop the Hot 100 for another week, or if interest starts to wane as the initial hype starts to settle.

via: Billboard